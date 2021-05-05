‘Let’s Cut The Crap’: Meghan McCain Flames Republicans For Continued Devotion To ‘Cheeto Jesus’

Meghan McCain lashed out Wednesday at Republican leadership, accusing them of “shivving” Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney because she refused to bow before “Cheeto Jesus.”

McCain addressed the topic during a segment of ABC’s “The View,” saying that the move to oust Cheney sent a direct message to Republicans like her who did not want to leave the party but also did not support former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: ‘Get In Formation!’: Meghan McCain Slams Republican ‘Sausage Fest’ For Worshipping ‘False Idol’ Trump)

WATCH:

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the segment with a clip of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy complaining about Cheney on a hot mic, saying, “She’s got real problems. I’ve had it with — I’ve had it with her. I’ve lost confidence.”

“So, what does this really all mean, Meghan? What’s he losing confidence in here?” Goldberg asked.

“Well, let’s cut the crap. He wasn’t caught on a hot mic. I think anyone in politics knows that was done intentionally,” McCain said, noting that some Republicans had already tried and failed to remove Cheney from her position as conference chair.

“What’s happening is it’s clear — I’m going to be a little crass — they’re shivving her for her going on television multiple times and saying the election wasn’t stolen and refusing to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus,” McCain continued, saying that her real concern was the message that sent to all Republicans. “The message that’s being sent by the highest member of Republicans in Congress is that women like me and Liz Cheney who refuse to bend the knee to President Trump but still remain loyal Republicans, we don’t have a place in this party. We are worthless. We’re not worth fighting for, to keep. I think it is Kafka-esque to try and spin in a way that is about anything else but her not supporting President Trump.”

McCain went on to point out the 2020 Republican losses in the Senate, arguing the focus should be on midterms and on President Joe Biden’s policies that were quickly expanding the power of the federal government.

“President Biden is expanding the government in the way that is the largest since LBJ. That’s what we should be focusing on. But instead we’re going to bloodlet the party from women like me, college educated women that lost you the election. I don’t understand it. It’s the most asinine politics I’ve seen in a really really long time in a cacophony of asinine politics,” she added.

McCain warned that if Republicans went ahead and ousted Cheney, there would be consequences. “See where this lands us in midterms. I’m absolutely furious,” she said.

McCain concluded with a question — one that she said had been plaguing her for some time. “What do you suggest women like me do? All of you. I don’t know what to do anymore. I was so emotional last night. I’m emotional now. I’ve stuck this out and stuck this out. I’m not becoming a Democrat. I’m not a leftist. What would you do if you were in a situation where women specifically like you and Liz Cheney are being told you’re irrelevant, what you believe is the garbage and by the way you have to believe in a lie to be accepted in this party. What do you do?” she asked.