Dak Prescott Says He ‘Could Go Play In A Game Right Now’

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is carted off the field after sustaining a leg injury against the New York Giants during the third quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks he’s healthy enough to play in a game right now.

Prescott suffered an incredibly gruesome ankle injury in 2020, and he’s worked incredibly hard to get healthy. Well, it sounds like he’s ready to roll. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I mean, I could go play in a game right now and in my head be very very successful,” Prescott said in a video tweeted by Calvin Watkins.

You can watch his full comments below.

You can tell by how casually Dak delivered that line that he 100% believes he could spin the ball in a game immediately if he had to.

Modern medicine is truly an incredible thing. If he played in the 1960s and destroyed his ankle like he did last year, then he probably never plays again.

Now, he’s about seven months removed from the injury, and he’s apparently ready to roll for the 2021 season.

I don’t know who his doctors are, but they deserve a huge raise.

If Prescott is indeed at 100%, then the Cowboys are going to be a very interesting team to watch in 2021. They looked solid before he went down. Now, it’s time to figure out if they’re for real or not with Prescott healthy and under center.