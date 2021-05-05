Dak Prescott Says He ‘Could Go Play In A Game Right Now’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks he’s healthy enough to play in a game right now.

Prescott suffered an incredibly gruesome ankle injury in 2020, and he's worked incredibly hard to get healthy. Well, it sounds like he's ready to roll.

“I mean, I could go play in a game right now and in my head be very very successful,” Prescott said in a video tweeted by Calvin Watkins.

You can watch his full comments below.

Here is video of Dak Prescott talking about how healthy he is from his injured ankle. pic.twitter.com/iUa8QjgMcr — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) May 4, 2021

You can tell by how casually Dak delivered that line that he 100% believes he could spin the ball in a game immediately if he had to.

Modern medicine is truly an incredible thing. If he played in the 1960s and destroyed his ankle like he did last year, then he probably never plays again.

“He’s here almost every day. I’d say he’s right on track or maybe a little ahead of schedule.” Coach McCarthy is impressed with Dak’s recovery progress. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 27, 2021

Now, he’s about seven months removed from the injury, and he’s apparently ready to roll for the 2021 season.

I don’t know who his doctors are, but they deserve a huge raise.

If Prescott is indeed at 100%, then the Cowboys are going to be a very interesting team to watch in 2021. They looked solid before he went down. Now, it’s time to figure out if they’re for real or not with Prescott healthy and under center.