FLASHBACK: David Axelrod Called For Corporate Boycotts Then Admitted Georgia Law Is ‘Not The New Jim Crow’

Senior political commentator for CNN and host of “The Axe Files with David Axelrod” admitted Georgia’s new election laws were not “the new Jim Crow” just weeks after calling for a corporate boycott of the state over the laws.

Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner pushed back against claims the laws were voter suppression, noting many who have been outspoken against it don’t actually understand the law, during an April 29 episode of “The Axe Files.”

Axelrod agreed, noting Georgia’s new voting law is “not the new Jim Crow.”

He also noted, however, that the new laws were “not designed to ensure that the largest number of people participate in elections.”

Weeks prior, Axelrod called on corporations to boycott the state after the passing of the “outrageous new voter suppression laws.”

“Given the outrageous new voter suppression laws, @MLB should move the 2021 All-Star game from Georgia,” a March 26 tweet read. “The film industry, which is flourishing there, should move their productions. Corporations should vote w/their dollars and reconsider investments.”

MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in April after intense pushback from Democrats, including President Joe Biden, who has repeated false claims about the laws. Biden claimed the new laws limit low-income, non-white voters from casting their ballots despite the new law expanding early voting while requiring voter ID for absentee ballots. The Washington Post ranked Biden’s claims as four “Pinocchios,” meaning the fact-checker found Biden’s claim was false. (RELATED: Georgia’s New Voting Law – Myths And Facts)

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.