Trump Supports Rep. Elise Stefanik To Replace Liz Cheney As House GOP Conference Chair

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to replace Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as the House Republican Conference chair Wednesday.

Trump released a statement, saying Stefanik should replace Cheney as the third-ranking House Republican.

“Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership. We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First,” Trump said in a statement.

“Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!” Trump added.

Cheney, who is up for reelection in 2022, has continued to face criticism for voting in favor of impeaching Trump and continuing to be vocal about her disdain for the former president. The Wyoming Republican Party censured her in February over her vote to impeach Trump.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy trashed Cheney before a Tuesday interview, saying she has real problems and that he has had it with her.

McCarthy was caught on a hot microphone before a hit with "Fox & Friends," where he said Republicans are not concerned about Cheney's vote to impeach Trump, but said there are concerns about her ability to serve as conference chair. However, McCarthy had some different words about Cheney off-air.

"I think she's got real problems," McCarthy told Steve Doocy off-air before the interview, Axios reported. "I've had it with … I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence. … Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place."

In late April, McCarthy dodged questions on whether he believes Cheney is a good fit for House leadership at the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida.

House Republicans voted to keep Cheney in her leadership position in February by secret ballot.