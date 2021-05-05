Man Who Told Police He Wanted To Sexually Assault A Mom Of Four In Her Home Charged With Burglary

A Texas man has been charged with burglary after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home with the intent to sexually assault her, according to police.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office in the fourth precinct in Harris County responded to a call on Monday about a burglary in progress, police said in a statement. The homeowner called police to report the suspect had broken into her residence.

Authorities arrived on scene within four minutes and found Elon Hosten, 34, “hiding inside the bathroom.” (RELATED: Cheetos Residue Ties Oklahoma Woman To Burglary)

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told KPRC 2 that her young three children were at school while her eldest daughter was still getting ready for school. The woman said when her boyfriend left to go on a walk, he didn’t lock the door. Moments later, her daughter walked into her bedroom and locked the door, according to the report.

“I was like, ‘What’s wrong?'” the mother reportedly said. The daughter reportedly alerted her to Hosten, saying she noticed him walking past her while she was brushing her teeth and that he told her to “keep quiet,” according to KPRC 2.

“My first thing is – find the gun,” the woman reportedly said, noting she immediately called authorities and escaped out of the window.

Hosten later allegedly told police he broke into the home after noticing the female homeowner walk in and that he “wanted to perform sexual acts on the female,” police said.

“Elon Hosten was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with Burglary of a Habitation,” Constable Herman said. Hosten’s bond was set at $25,000, according to Herman.