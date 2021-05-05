Florida Teen Faces 16 Years In Prison For Rigging Homecoming Queen Election

The Florida teen who allegedly rigged her high school homecoming election faces up to 16 years in prison after authorities decided to charge her as an adult.

17-year-old Emily Rose Grover was arrested in March along with her 50-year-old mother, Laura Rose Carroll, after the duo allegedly rigged the high school homecoming court by hacking into school accounts without authorization. The duo each faces one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices, which is a third degree felony.

They were also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communications device and criminal use of personally identifiable information, both of which are also third degree felonies.

Grover turned 18 in April, and the State Attorney’s Office in Escambia County said Grover will be tried as an adult, according to Click Orlando. Carroll is free on a $6,000 bond while Grover is free on a $2,000 bond, and each face a maximum of 16 years, according to the report. (RELATED: Teacher Allegedly Cost School Health Benefits Program Over $550,000 Through Scam)

The case started in November when the Escambia County School District contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) reporting hundreds of student accounts were accessed without authorization.

Florida woman hacks high school computer system to try to rig Homecoming Queen vote

Investigators found hundreds of votes for Tate High School’s homecoming court, where Grover was a student, were flagged as being fraudulent in October, according to FDLE. One hundred-and-seventeen votes came from the same IP address within a short period of time, investigators discovered. Agents eventually traced Carroll’s cell phone and computers to 246 votes that were cast for the homecoming.

Carroll, who was an assistant principal at a local elementary school, allegedly gave her daughter access to her FOCUS account, which holds student information in order to cast votes in her favor. Investigators were able to determine Carroll allegedly used her FOCUS account to access 372 high school records, 339 of which were Tate High School students.