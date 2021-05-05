Fox Corp Buys Clay Travis’s Website ‘Outkick’

Fox Corp is buying Outkick, a sports media company founded by radio host and sports pundit Clay Travis.

Outkick began in July 2011 and has since grown to include video, radio, podcasts, gambling and other content. Multiple companies bid to buy Outkick over the past several months, according to Travis, and ultimately Fox took the deal.

“Who could merge all the disparate pieces of daily Outkick: sports, politics, news, opinion, pop culture and sports gambling video, radio, podcast, and written content into one cohesive media experience?” Travis wrote in announcing the news, noting that he was particularly concerned about the direction of Outkick’s sports gambling portion.

“The answer, after much debate, consultation and consideration, was Fox, the American leader in sports, politics, news and opinion. And the media company, I believe, best positioned to win in the world of sports gambling in the future as well,” Travis wrote. Most important news is everyone is staying. We are also going to be expanding a tremendous amount. https://t.co/qKnTwRVkVP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 5, 2021 Outkick plans to expand under the new ownership. That expansion will include “a profoundly massive investment in new content creators and in our existing employees and infrastructure,” according to Travis. (RELATED: Clay Travis Says Facebook’s ‘Orwellian’ Censorship Cost Company ‘Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars’) “Outkick is going to get much bigger and much better immediately,” he speculated. “If you already loved us, you should be thrilled. If you already hated us, you should be terrified. Because with the power of Fox’s distribution network and investments in our people and products, Outkick is poised to dominate like never before. Today we begin our newest and best chapter.” Travis will remain president of Outkick and plans to continue producing shows and overseeing the company’s editorial direction. He noted that everyone currently employed by the company is staying despite the new ownership. “I’m ecstatic about where we are headed together,” Travis tweeted.

Fox Corp’s executive chairman and chief executive officer Lachlan Murdoch called Outkick “a content powerhouse” in a press release announcing the purchase.

“As FOX further diversifies our growing digital portfolio and broadens our position in the sports wagering ecosystem, there could be no better acquisition than Outkick. Clay and his team have quickly made Outkick a content powerhouse with a very large, loyal and engaged audience. We expect the synergies presented across FOX’s existing portfolio of assets will turbocharge this exciting business,” Murdoch said.

Editors Note: This post has been updated to note that Fox Corp, the parent company, is buying Outkick.