From Kitchen Gadgets To Tech Devices, Don’t Miss Out On These Mother’s Day Deals

This Mother’s Day, treat your mom to a gift she can cherish for years to come. Flowers and cards simply won’t make the cut this year. It’s time to surprise your mother with a gift from the heart! This year especially, we’ve come to realize the importance of family. So whether your mother enjoys entertaining her friends or relaxing her senses with a sweetly-scented bath bomb and a good book, we’ve compiled a list of great, heartfelt gifts for mothers everywhere! Check them out below:

TECH GIFTS:

The Amazon Echo 4th Generation is their latest, most up-to-date Echo device. What’s new about this device compared to previous models is that it has a spherical design with an upward-firing woofer and dual tweeters. Alongside this, the Echo 4th Gen has a powerful, vibrant sound that will adjust to any room size. With all of these features, you can ask Alexa to play your favorite songs, turn on your most-loved television shows and movies, check the weather, or set alarms. Since you can easily pair it with other smart home devices like other Amazon products, Zigbee devices, and Ring Smart lights, this purchase is a no-brainer. Your mother will love the convenience of this product. Plus, it comes in three beautiful colors!

Get it here for just $69.99. That’s 30% off!

Similar to the Amazon smart device above, the Echo Show 8 allows you to video chat with friends and family, listen to your music and audiobooks, and much more. To video call, all you have to do is make sure the other person you’re trying to reach also has an Amazon Echo or Alexa app. When your mother isn’t calling you or her friends, she can have her Echo Show device play her favorite photos as a rotating screensaver. Her memories will be floating around, providing her with endless smiles and happiness. Put simply, your mother will adore this gift for years to come.

Get it here for only $74.99. That’s more than 40% off the original listing price!

KITCHEN MUST-HAVES:

This cast iron dutch oven from Le Creuset receives an average quality rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. That’s one of the most highly-rated products we’ve reviewed on Brightbulb. Customers have given this product overwhelming great remarks due to its versatility, even heat distribution, and its easiness to clean. You can cook just about anything in a dutch oven (I’m not kidding). Whether you want to use it on the stove to saute or fry, or in the oven to bake or braise, your mother will cherish this gift.

Get it here for just $249.95. That’s more than 30% off!

If your mother loves to entertain guests regularly, this Charcuterie Cutting Board Set from ChefSofi will act as the perfect centerpiece for all of her gatherings. Your purchase of this item includes the cutting board, a four-piece cutlery set, and four lego stacking ceramic bowls for increased organization.

Made from Acacia wood, this charcuterie board features a high polished finish so crumbs won’t get stuck on the board. It cleans easily with a damp wipe, so there’s no need to worry about laboriously cleaning this product. This cheese board adds a touch of class and sophistication to any occasion.

Get it here for just $59.99 (20% off)

A French Press coffee maker allows the coffee to brew slowly and blissfully, enforcing strong flavor and vibrant taste. This Veken French Press is made from borosilicate glass and stainless steel, making it both durable and noise-conscious. Your French Press will not make a loud sound, unlike most coffee makers. There’s never been a better time to buy this item, as it’s on sale for a limited time!

Get it here for just $21.24!

Okay, $36 is a pretty insane price for two Lodge pans, given their unmatched quality and durability. This product comes with one deep pot that is perfect for frying, and one shallow skillet for all of your cooking needs. This set comes pre-seasoned like the pans above, making it ready to use right when you get it in the mail.

Get it here for just $36.97! That’s a CRAZY good deal.

BATH & ACCESSORIES:

You may think these are roses. Well, you’re partially correct. These beautiful rose buds are made from SOAP! Each petal is crafted from luxuriously floral scented soap. Plus, you can choose from nine different color roses. While this gift may not be on sale, per se, we had to include it in our list because it’s just too amazing not to!

Get this stunning gift starting at $19.39!

If your mom hasn’t had a day to herself recently, you should create a spa experience in her home with this shower steamer set! With scents of lavender, peppermint, vanilla, grapefruit and peppermint, watermelon, menthol & eucalyptus, it’s safe to say your mother will enjoy these wonderful aromas that will relax her body, mind, and soul. Do your mother a favor and get her the gift of relaxation this year!

Get it here for only $16.99!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.