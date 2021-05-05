Howard Stern Says Lovable Celebrities Like Matthew McConaughey, ‘The Rock’ Will Get Torn Apart By Politics

Howard Stern said celebrities like Matthew McConaughey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will get torn apart by politics.

“You know what it is with these guys is that they don’t understand, once you run for office, you actually have to give an opinion,” the host of “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM shared on his show Tuesday. The comments were noted by the NY Daily News. (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

Howard Stern urges The Rock and Matthew McConaughey to curb their political ambitions https://t.co/KsuEdvBX9O — That’s Entertainment (@ThatsEntertain1) May 4, 2021

Stern explained while “The Rock” is a “a lovely guy” who is “the most non-controversial human being,” elections come down to issues and once he has to voice his opinions, that popularity will change. (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Floats Once Again Idea Of Presidential Run: ‘I’m Not Ruling It Out’)

“People in the military assume The Rock is pro-military,” the radio host shared. “People in the police force believe The Rock is a law and order guy. People who are Trumpy believe The Rock really secretly loves [Donald] Trump. The people who are liberals are going ‘You know what? The Rock is with us.'” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Rips The ‘Far Left’ For Their Attitude Towards 50% Of America)

The example he gave was abortion and said when Johnson ends up having to share his view on that, “Oops! Suddenly people don’t like The Rock.”

The host explained the “Dallas Buyers Club” star could face a similar situation when he voices his thoughts on the second amendment if he did decide to run for governor in Texas.

McConaughey has previously shared his support for some kind of gun control, calling gun violence an “epidemic” in 2018 in a call for both sides of the issue to unite and talk out a solution, Fox News reported.

“As soon as he answers that, half of Texas is going to take him and throw him out a window,” Stern explained.

“Call me old fashion, but you’ve got to do a little public service before you get an important job like the governor,” he concluded.