JFK’s Letters To His Alleged Swedish Mistress Hit The Auction Block

Letters from former President John F. Kennedy to his alleged Swedish mistress are up for auction in Boston.

RR Auction put up an autograph letter signed by Kennedy and two handwritten notes to Gunilla von Post, a Swedish aristocrat. The items are available to bid on until May 12, according to the auction posting. The current bid, at the time this article was published, was $7,178. Bidding began at $2,500.

“Many thanks for your letter,” Kennedy’s note said, according to RR Auction. “I must say I was sad to learn that, after all, you are not coming to the U.S. and you are marrying a farmer. Thank God, it is not the one that we drove half way [around] Sweden to see last summer. Macdonald and I have a great affect on women. His friend with him from Sweden [said] she was getting married—and that he should not ever come back to Sweden. I was planning to come back again next summer to see you…& now what will happen. In any case let me know what you are going to do. If you don’t marry come over as I should like to see you. I had a wonderful time last summer with you. It is a bright memory of my life—you are wonderful and I miss you.” (RELATED: CNN: JFK Had A ‘Legendary Love Life’)

Kennedy and von Post allegedly had an affair while the politician was traveling Sweden weeks before he was scheduled to marry Jaqueline, the auction posting stated. One of the letters was sent to von Post in 1956 and the other is reportedly from sometime before 1955.

Von Post wrote about her relationship with Kennedy in her 1997 memoir.

Other love letters from Kennedy went up for auction in 2016.

Kennedy was known for his various alleged love affairs while President of the United States.