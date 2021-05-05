Josh Duggar’s Plea For Bail Claims He’s ‘Widely-Recognizable’ As He Faces Child Pornography Charges

Reality star Josh Duggar requested to be released on bail in a motion filed Tuesday in the Western District Court of Arkansas, Page Six reported.

Duggar would like to be released Wednesday at his bond hearing, according to the outlet.

Josh Duggar has asked to be released on bail following his arrest on child pornography charges so he can be with his pregnant wife, Anna, and their six children. https://t.co/xifocqXJcj — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) May 5, 2021

The “19 Kids And Counting” star claimed that he’s “widely-recognizable” since his life was “largely documented on camera and in the media,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty In Child Pornography Case)

“In that vein, Duggar has a widely-recognizable face and has spent the majority of his life in the public spotlight—making any concern that he is a risk of flight all the more unwarranted,” the motion said, Page Six reported.

Duggar has been accused of downloading child pornography on his computer, the Washington Post reported. The reality star pleaded not guilty, according to Page Six.

Duggar previously was accused of sexually abusing underage minors including four of his sisters, but never faced charges, according to Page Six. The reality show about the family was canceled in 2015 after the allegations were made.

In 2015, Duggar was also accused of using the dating app Ashley Madison to allegedly cheat on his wife. Duggar’s alleged profile was exposed after hackers published the info online, Page Six reported at the time.