Fully Vaccinated VP Kamala Harris And Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Kiss Each Other While Wearing Masks

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were spotted kissing while wearing masks Wednesday.

Two things to note about this video:

Harris and Emhoff are both fully vaccinated. The couple is standing outside, seemingly a safe distance away from everyone else.

Fully vaccinated VP Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff kiss each other with their masks on

I can’t seem to figure out or wrap my head around the very public decisions Harris seems to make. The two didn’t even need to be wearing the masks outside. (RELATED: ‘Ha Ha, Everybody’s Laughing,’ VP Harris Says As Nobody’s Laughing)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) most recently claimed vaccinated people do not need to be wearing masks outside unless they are in a crowded space. From the looks of this video, Harris and Emhoff seem to be far away from any large crowd.

“If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

It might be time to cut the bullshit. Wearing a mask can make you safer in certain situations, but wearing them all the time doesn’t help convince others to wear them.