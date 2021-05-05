Louisville Baseball Coach Dan McDonnell Goes On Epic Rant About Attendance Being Limited

Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell wants to see fans packed into the stands.

According to 247Sports, Louisville's attendance for baseball is at 20%, and that's not something McDonell is pumped about.

“It’s an outdoor sport. You want to risk it, you risk it. I’m tired of playing games without people in the stands. So, let’s open it up, let’s let our fans come and let’s let them enjoy some Louisville baseball,” the Louisville coach told the media in a Tuesday night video tweeted by Kent Spencer.

You can watch his full comments below.

Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell is done with limited crowds. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/8tFXAB6LVa — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) May 4, 2021

Do we think McDonell’s patience has run out or do we think his patience has run out? I think the answer is an overwhelming yes, and I don’t think he’s wrong.

We’re long past the point where it’s time to let fans into games. If you want to go to a sporting event, then you should be allowed to.

In parts of the country, things are seemingly back to normal. If it’s safe to have fans in the stands in Texas for the Rangers, then why is Louisville capped? Does coronavirus impact college baseball fans differently than MLB fans? I somehow doubt it.

A sold-out crowd filled the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the Texas Rangers’ home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans were required to follow safety precautions, like wearing masks and enforcing distancing in concession lines. https://t.co/5Ec8AihA5E pic.twitter.com/4c9w6MoP1u — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2021

Football stadiums across America are going to be packed in a few months. If that’s possible, then why can’t Louisville baseball have more fans at games? It just doesn’t make sense to me at all, and it clearly bothers McDonnell.