Marcus Peters On The Rams: ‘F**k Them’

Marcus Peters isn’t a fan of the Los Angeles Rams.

Peters was a member of the Rams for just under a season and a half before being traded to the Ravens. Soon afterwards, the Rams acquired Jalen Ramsey. How does Peters feel about the situation a couple years later? He’s still pretty pissed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Peters said the following during a recent interview with Aqib Talib about the trade:

F**k them. That’s how I was feeling and I’m still feeling like that because I felt disrespected in the sense that, yeah, you can all trade me. That’s part of the business, but two minutes after that, you bring in another guy who do the same sh*t I do…That sh*t was disrespectful to me.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“F*CK THEM!” ????@MarcusPeters didn’t hold back when talking about his exit from the Rams. Watch the full interview with @AqibTalib21 here ???? https://t.co/0uALJEeD8X pic.twitter.com/ggOoNt52iU — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 4, 2021

Well, he certainly didn’t mince words at all. I think it’s very safe to say that Peters isn’t a fan at all of the fact he was traded to the Ravens.

As he said, it’s not just that he was traded but that Jalen Ramsey was immediately brought in as his replacement.

Clearly, he didn’t like that at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Peters (@mpjuiceman)

Also, let’s just be honest. The dude went from living in Los Angeles to living in Baltimore. If that’s not a downgrade, then I don’t know what the hell would be.

I’d be pissed as all hell too if I went from Hollywood to a city on the East Coast that doesn’t have many remarkable things to write home about.

Still, Peters life hasn’t turned out to be that bad in Baltimore. He’s currently on a deal worth $42 million. That should give him something to smile about.