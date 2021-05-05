Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Girlfriend Ashley Smithline Says She Thought The Singer Might Kill Her During Relationship

Marilyn Manson’s ex-girlfriend said she believed the singer might try to kill her during their relationship.

Ashley Smithline opened up about the sexual, physical and psychological abuse she alleges to have faced during her relationship with Manson in an interview published Wednesday by People magazine. Manson denies all the allegations.

“I survived a monster,” Smithline told the outlet.

Smithline detailed physical abuse that included Manson allegedly biting her and whipping her. She also alleged the musician would lock her in a soundproof room made of glass whenever she “pissed him off.”

Smithline and Manson met after he offered her an acting role in a film. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations As ‘Provably False’)

“He lured me in with this endless intelligence,” Smithline told People magazine.

“He seemed brilliant and I still think he is,” she reportedly added. “We talked about Nabokov and Tolstoy and foreign films and not in a pretentious ‘first year of film school’ way. In a way of really appreciating art and literature.”

“There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them,” Manson’s statement of denial said to People. “This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn’t last one week.”

Multiple women have come forward accusing Manson of various forms of abuse. Manson previously denied the allegations in a statement shared on his Instagram.

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson said in the Instagram post at the time.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”