Nebraska Is Spending $155 Million On A New Football Facility

Nebraska is spending a ton of money on a new football facility.

According to The Columbus Telegram, ground has been broken on a new $155 million facility for the Cornhuskers.

Construction had to be delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s believed the facility will be finished at some point in 2023 for Scott Frost’s team to begin using.

It’s going to be so funny watching Nebraska spend $155 million on a new facility to boost recruiting efforts and then still fail in the B1G.

If the Cornhuskers honestly think a new facility that costs more than $150 million will save them, then they’re delusional.

At this point, I’m not sure anything can save Nebraska. They’ve always had virtually limitless resources, and they haven’t been competitive since Bo Pelini was fired.

You think boosters are upset with the product on the field right now? Just wait until they foot this $155 million bill and nothing changes.

If that doesn’t cause people to get fired, I don’t know what will.

As I always say, the good people of Lincoln deserve a great team. I just don’t know when the hell they’re going to get it.

