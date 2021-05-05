The Rangers Want The Head Of NHL Safety Fired For Not Punishing Tom Wilson For Slamming Artemi Panarin

The New York Rangers want the head of player safety fired.

The Rangers released a statement late Tuesday in the aftermath of Tom Wilson only being fined $5,000 for his actions Monday night, and stated in part, “We view this as a dereliction of the duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

The Washington Capitals defenseman pinned Rangers player Pavel Buchnevich to the ice and slammed Artemi Panarin to the ice in one of the most violent moments we’ve seen in modern NHL history.

His $5,000 fine was only for his actions against Buchnevich. He wasn’t punished at all for going after Panarin, which was far worse.

Tom Wilson once again crosses the line, as he goes after Pavel Buchnevich in the crease after play is stopped #NYR pic.twitter.com/o8aSjcLWEV — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021

Artemiy Panarin reacts to Tom Wilson, the Rangers and Caps get into a scrum, and Wilson ends up wrestling Panarin to the ice… pic.twitter.com/OvCeGkDJyF — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021

While I hate calling for people to be fired and think it’s almost never necessary, the Rangers and fans deserve answers on this situation.

There is literally no excuse for Wilson’s behavior, and only fining him $5,000 is making a mockery out of the entire situation.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing NY Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 4, 2021

The NHL is supposed to be physical and violent, but it’s not supposed to be a league where players slam dudes to the ice. It’s just unacceptable, and the Rangers have every right in the world to be pissed.

“We all saw it. There’s lines that can’t be crossed…one of the star players in this league now who could have been seriously seriously hurt in that incident” – David Quinn on the Tom Wilson incident with Artemi Panarin and Pavel Buchnevich pic.twitter.com/jDxrvNpyQ3 — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) May 4, 2021

This nonsense with Wilson needs to end and it needs to end ASAP.