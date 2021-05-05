Editorial

The Rangers Want The Head Of NHL Safety Fired For Not Punishing Tom Wilson For Slamming Artemi Panarin

May 3, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals takes a roughing penalty during the second period against Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The New York Rangers want the head of player safety fired.

The Rangers released a statement late Tuesday in the aftermath of Tom Wilson only being fined $5,000 for his actions Monday night, and stated in part, “We view this as a dereliction of the duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

The Washington Capitals defenseman pinned Rangers player Pavel Buchnevich to the ice and slammed Artemi Panarin to the ice in one of the most violent moments we’ve seen in modern NHL history.

His $5,000 fine was only for his actions against Buchnevich. He wasn’t punished at all for going after Panarin, which was far worse.

While I hate calling for people to be fired and think it’s almost never necessary, the Rangers and fans deserve answers on this situation.

There is literally no excuse for Wilson’s behavior, and only fining him $5,000 is making a mockery out of the entire situation.

The NHL is supposed to be physical and violent, but it’s not supposed to be a league where players slam dudes to the ice. It’s just unacceptable, and the Rangers have every right in the world to be pissed.

This nonsense with Wilson needs to end and it needs to end ASAP.