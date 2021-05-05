NYT’s Story About Big Bad Pfizer Making Billions Off The Vaccine Appears To Have Backfired On Social

A New York Times story that went after pharmaceutical company Pfizer for selling their coronavirus vaccine appears to have backfired, with social media commentators praising the company for creating life-saving medication.

The New York Times story hit Pfizer for making over $3.5 billion in the first three months of 2021. The Times shared the story Tuesday morning on Facebook, and it has been liked or reacted to more than 21,000 times. More than 4,200 comments on the story – many of them critical.

Commentators pointed out that the company had created a vaccine that will likely save lives. They also noted that vaccines have a very cheap cost per person and that people can get the vaccines for free.

“So the cost for the two shots is under $40 per person? That is reasonable and a good use of our tax dollars,” one person said. “Pfizer should get some reward for producing a life-saving medicine.”

Another person called Pfizer’s profits “well deserved.”

“The science, innovation, technology and brainpower that went into making the vaccine is worth it and more,” the commentator wrote. “Time to stop acting entitled.” (RELATED: Pfizer Reportedly Set To Approve Coronavirus Vaccines For Teens Within A Week)

“How many people had to pay for their vaccinations? None that I know,” someone wrote. “If the government pays for it, I’d say that’s a good use of my tax money. As for profit – that’s America. Not exactly new.”

Berkeley professor Robert Reich fared similarly when he posted a tweet Tuesday about Pfizer’s profits.

“Unlike several vaccine manufacturers that vowed to forego profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pfizer planned to profit,” Reich said. “Today it announced that the vaccine brought in $3.5 billion in the first three months of 2021, nearly a quarter of its total revenue.”

Although he did not receive quite as many reactions as the Times, 547 people commented, 533 retweeted and 849 people liked it as of Wednesday afternoon.

Many people replied disagreeing with Reich’s take for similar reasons that people criticized the Times’ article.

This take is terrible on its face for ignoring the immense economic and societal benefits of the tax, but made worse by the fact you’re complaining about profits while citing their revenue total. — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) May 5, 2021

First of all, $3.5 billion is revenue, not profit, so this is totally misleading to say “brought in.” Second, congratulations to the scientists and manufacturers at Pfizer on developing a literal world-saving drug. Profits incentivize innovation and worked exactly as it should. — Tee Ceby (@ace_of_plates) May 5, 2021

Given how amazing their vaccine is how much social good its done, sounds like they earned every penny. — John Ellis (@Jellis581) May 5, 2021

And without Pfizer The world would be like India right now. Criticizing them for running a business that the world is relying on to survive is BS. — frankiefoster (@frankiesquirt) May 4, 2021