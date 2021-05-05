Nick Saban Shares Touching Moment With A Little Girl In A Wheelchair

Alabama football coach Nick Saban shared a special moment with a young girl Wednesday.
During the celebrity pro-am before the Regions Tradition, Saban took some time to pose for a photo with a young girl in a wheelchair, and he gave her an Alabama golf ball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Watch the heartwarming moment below.
“We traded” ❤️ @AlabamaFTBL coach Nick Saban gives @ChildrensAL patient Logan a new golf ball. pic.twitter.com/90HM4Us1Gg
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 5, 2021
Well, I guess Nick Saban does have a soul! We’ve all been wondering whether or not he does for years, and we now have our answer.
What a 100% pure class move from the seven-time national champion. The look on that little girl’s face was nothing short of outstanding.
She was so excited for a simple golf ball.
Nick Saban on the tee at the par 3 fourth hole. pic.twitter.com/IVC6p4yG4y
— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) May 5, 2021
Unfortunately, there are a lot of celebrities out there who don’t make much time for people. That’s actually not a bad thing because most celebrities suck.
However, Saban is obviously not a part of that group. He’s a classy guy and he recognizes the gigantic platform he has.
Nick Saban talking to the media now. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/96QI01Odd6
— ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) May 5, 2021
Props to him for taking some time out of his day to give this young girl and her family an awesome memory.