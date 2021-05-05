Nick Saban Shares Touching Moment With A Little Girl In A Wheelchair

Alabama football coach Nick Saban shared a special moment with a young girl Wednesday.

During the celebrity pro-am before the Regions Tradition, Saban took some time to pose for a photo with a young girl in a wheelchair, and he gave her an Alabama golf ball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the heartwarming moment below.

“We traded” ❤️ @AlabamaFTBL coach Nick Saban gives @ChildrensAL patient Logan a new golf ball. pic.twitter.com/90HM4Us1Gg — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 5, 2021

Well, I guess Nick Saban does have a soul! We’ve all been wondering whether or not he does for years, and we now have our answer.

What a 100% pure class move from the seven-time national champion. The look on that little girl’s face was nothing short of outstanding.

She was so excited for a simple golf ball.

Nick Saban on the tee at the par 3 fourth hole. pic.twitter.com/IVC6p4yG4y — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) May 5, 2021

Unfortunately, there are a lot of celebrities out there who don’t make much time for people. That’s actually not a bad thing because most celebrities suck.

However, Saban is obviously not a part of that group. He’s a classy guy and he recognizes the gigantic platform he has.

Props to him for taking some time out of his day to give this young girl and her family an awesome memory.