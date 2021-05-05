REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Might Only Be Worth Two 1st Round Picks

Aaron Rodgers’ trade value might not be as high as some people think.

According to a report from ESPN, a “high-ranking personnel executive with an NFC team” believes Rodgers’ value in a trade is two first round picks and a second round pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Our @RobDemovsky is required reading on the Green Bay QB chaos. https://t.co/FJIuOFn3Hg — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 5, 2021

For a guy who has several years of football left in him and has a guaranteed spot in the hall of fame, two first round picks and a second round pick isn’t much at all.

For comparison, Matthew Stafford was traded for two first round picks and a third round selection along with Jared Goff.

So, you could argue that Rodgers might be worth less depending on how you view Goff.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

I really thought Rodgers would go for a lot more. Then again, he’s 37-years-old, has a history of getting banged up and might not be the easiest person on the planet to work with.

As great as he is at throwing a football, let’s not pretend like there aren’t some downsides.

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Turns Down Gigantic Contract Offer From The Packers For One Simple Reason https://t.co/FVFDzweugT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2021

If that’s all the Packers can get for him, I’ll be interested to see how seriously they even consider offers. In the grand scheme of things, it’s not the haul many of us were expecting.