REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Might Only Be Worth Two 1st Round Picks

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Aaron Rodgers’ trade value might not be as high as some people think.

According to a report from ESPN, a “high-ranking personnel executive with an NFC team” believes Rodgers’ value in a trade is two first round picks and a second round pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For a guy who has several years of football left in him and has a guaranteed spot in the hall of fame, two first round picks and a second round pick isn’t much at all.

For comparison, Matthew Stafford was traded for two first round picks and a third round selection along with Jared Goff.

So, you could argue that Rodgers might be worth less depending on how you view Goff.

I really thought Rodgers would go for a lot more. Then again, he’s 37-years-old, has a history of getting banged up and might not be the easiest person on the planet to work with.

As great as he is at throwing a football, let’s not pretend like there aren’t some downsides.

If that’s all the Packers can get for him, I’ll be interested to see how seriously they even consider offers. In the grand scheme of things, it’s not the haul many of us were expecting.