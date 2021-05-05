REPORT: Ja’Wuan James Might Lose Up To $20 Million After Suffering An Achilles Injury

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ja’Wuan James might lose a shocking amount of money after getting hurt.

According to Adam Schefter, the talented lineman suffered an Achilles injury while working out away from the team’s facilities, and that means the team can void up to $20 million in contract money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If he had been injured while working out on-site, his money would be protected.

Broncos’ OT Ja’Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles working out today away from the team facility, per sources. James’ $10 million salary for the upcoming season now is in jeopardy being that Denver no longer is obligated to pay him with him working out off site. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2021

Broncos’ OT Ja’Wuan James’ contract tolled last year, so he was playing under his 2020 contract this year, which had $10 million guaranteed for skill and injury, and another $10 million in 2021. So it’s a $20 million potential torn Achilles injury today. https://t.co/jj10uOm298 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2021

Taking away $20 million from a guy who got hurt working out off-site is a great way to make sure NFL players spend zero time working out on their own.

Why the hell would the Broncos do this, and how did the NFLPA allow a situation like this to even exist? It’s nuts.

So they are going to take his contract for working out in the off-season??? https://t.co/rJK7xrqpv6 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 4, 2021

I understand the concept of teams not wanting to pay guys who might lie about how they got hurt while not being supervised, but we’re living in the era of COVID-19. A ton of workouts have gone remote.

If you expect players to stay in shape, then they have to work out on their own. This just basic common sense. If the Broncos don’t pay him, then players should just not work out ever on their own. Who would risk it?

Quinnen Williams is protected in the event his injury doesn’t heal in time for the season since he was working out at the facility. Ja’Wuan James is at risk of being placed on NFI and losing a portion or all of his salary. https://t.co/7jJLYmrFJK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2021

The Broncos need to do the right thing and pay the man. Otherwise, players have no incentive to work out away from their respective facilities ever again.