REPORT: Robert Kraft Buys $43 Million Mansion In The Hamptons

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has bought himself a new house.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the six-time Super Bowl champion has purchased himself a 7,000-square-foot mansion on Meadow Lane in Southampton.

Details on the house are really scarce around the web, but a quick search on Google Maps tells me that it’s a very baller house in a very nice area.

Not that I would know anything about the Hamptons as a working class, blue-collar guy whose credit card may or may not have been frozen while visiting, but I have a feeling the area around Kraft’s new home is very nice.

In fact, I’m very confident when I say the entire Hamptons area is very nice.

If you’re going to be a billionaire NFL owner, you might as well put your money to good use. Buying a 7,000-square-foot mansion for $43 million in one of America’s most exclusive areas is what being a rich person is all about.

With summer right around the corner, Kraft’s new mansion comes at the perfect time. I’m sure he’ll be crushing it on the beach for the next several months.