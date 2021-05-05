Husband Of Colorado Woman Who Disappeared A Year Ago Charged With Her Murder

Police arrested the husband of a Colorado woman who disappeared roughly a year ago and charged him with her murder Wednesday.

The charges against Barry Morphew include first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to Fox 21 News. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Barry was being held at the Chaffee County Detention Facility CBS Denver, reported.

Suzanne Morphew was first reported missing on Mother’s day by a neighbor in 2020. Suzanne had reportedly gone for a bike ride and never returned home. Seven days after she was reported missing, Barry shared a video on Facebook begging for Suzanne back, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Tried To Bury His Wife Alive At Beach After Fight, Police Say)

Suzanne’s brother previously told Dr. Phil he believed Barry had something to do with her disappearance, the outlet noted.

Suzanne’s sister thanked law enforcement for their “tireless” work on the investigation into Suzanne’s disappearance.

“My first reaction is relief,” Moorman told the outlet. “And grateful. I’m just so grateful.”

“Today, justice is beginning for my sister,” Moorman reportedly added. “It’s been a journey that no one ever imagines that they’ll take.”

“I want the world to know that my sister was the darling of our family,” Moorman told Fox 21. “She was the rose among thorns. That’s what I used to call her.”