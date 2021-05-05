Trevor Lawrence Is Favored To Win The NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year, Justin Fields And Zach Wilson Tied For Second

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads the odds to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

According to odds from DraftKings, Lawrence is at +300 to win OROY after being selected first overall by the Jaguars. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson and Bears passer Justin Fields are both at +600 to win the OROY.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

While I have no idea how this will all shake out, putting Lawrence at the top of the list is a very easy decision.

He’s going to be the starter week one in Jacksonville, and there won’t even be a competition. He’s the savior the Jags need and it’s 100% his team.

In order to win OROY, you need to play a bunch of snaps. If Lawrence is healthy, he’s going to play every single important snap of the season for Jacksonville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

As for Wilson and Fields, the Jets are going to start the former BYU passer on day one as well. It’s unclear right now if the Bears will sit Fields at all or if he’ll also enter the season as the unquestioned starter.

Seeing as how there’s uncertainty there, going with Wilson seems like the smart idea. That doesn’t mean Wilson is guaranteed to have a better season.

It just means he’s guaranteed to start and Fields isn’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets)

Let us know in the comments who you think will win the OROY in the NFL this upcoming season!