Trump Allies Create Organization To Combat Voter Fraud

Allies of former President Donald Trump have created an organization committed to combating voter fraud and ensuring election integrity, the group announced Wednesday.

The American Greatness Fund, an advocacy organization founded by Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, announced the establishment of the Election Integrity Alliance to end voter fraud and support free and fair elections. The alliance will create meaningful changes for Americans through making changes to the election process, the organization said in their statement.

“The Election Integrity Alliance will unite groups and efforts across the nation focused on combating election fraud and will build solutions and provide resources to state legislators and the public on challenges to free and fair elections,” the statement said. “The Election Integrity Alliance will be a centralized hub that gives tools to enact meaningful change for the American people.”

The statement said the organization supports free and fair elections, the U.S. Constitution, the Electoral College, the power of state legislators to support the rule of law, and the right of the people to self-govern. The statement added that election integrity is an essential aspect of ensuring freedom and that their mission is to support the government and the voters.

“Election integrity is a hallmark of freedom and should be a non-partisan, wholly American value,” the statement said. “The Election Integrity Alliance’s mission is to support Congress, the state legislatures, and the voters and together, continue building a more perfect Union.”

Our American government can only run when fair and free elections are ensured, the statement said. They said that election integrity promises the American people’s rights and liberties. (RELATED: RNC To Create An Election Integrity Committee)

“Only through election integrity can our American government operate according to its limited and legitimate role in civil society. America is built on the recognition that our individual rights are God-given and pre-political,” said the statement. “The only legitimate purpose of civil government is to preserve and protect those rights which are essential to liberty and justice for all.”

The National Board of the organization consists of seven members, including Trump’s former counsel Jenna Ellis and former Trump administration adviser Peter Navarro. The formation of the organization follows the former president’s unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Election.

An NPR/Ipsos poll found that 67% of Republicans believed voter fraud contributed to President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, the Daily Caller previously reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.