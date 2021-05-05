Tucker Carlson Calls CIA The ‘Cisgender Intersectional Agency’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ridiculed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as the “Cisgender Intersectional Agency” on Tuesday after the agency’s newest recruitment ad went viral.

“The CIA is the most heavily armed and supposedly the most sophisticated intelligence gathering operation on the planet,” Carlson, co-founder of the Daily Caller, said during his show. “And yet, somehow, they produced this and then put it on social media.”

‘I Am A Cisgender Millennial’: CIA Recruitment Video Draws Big Rebukes For Being ‘Woke’ https://t.co/onH2bNRhLB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2021

“I am a woman of color. I am a mom,” the advertisement begins. “I am a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. I am intersectional, but my existence is not a box-checking exercise,” a woman in the advertisement says. (RELATED: ‘I Am A Cisgender Millennial’: CIA Recruitment Video Draws Big Rebukes For Being ‘Woke’)

The video was part of a “Humans of CIA” recruitment initiative meant to attract more diverse applicants, according to Business Insider.

As for diversity hires in the intelligence community (IC) workforce, there was a slight increase in the number of minority professionals — from 26.2% to 26.5% in 2019, according to an annual demographics report compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The minority group with the largest representation in the IC were African Americans, representing 12% of the workforce. Hispanics and Asians followed at 7% and 4%, respectively, according to the report. People who consider themselves to have a disability increased by one percent to 11.5%.

Carlson mocked the advertisement, pointing out the irony of stating that “my existence is not a box-checking exercise” after listing a series of personal aspects about oneself.

“Well of course not. Box checking? Just a cisgender Latina millennial mom of color with a certified emotional disability,” Carlson said. “Not a hint of box checking here.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also mocked the advertisement, tweeting: “If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un … would this scare you? We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne.”

If you’re a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you? We’ve come a long way from Jason Bourne. https://t.co/HW8Eh9UdXa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2021

“You can just imagine what the job interviews must be like,” Carlson said. “Tell us about yourself … so you can change a diaper with one hand and console a crying toddler with the other, plus you’re emotionally unstable? Perfect! You’re just the person we’ve been looking for to foil the next 9/11 plot.”

Mike Pompeo, who was director of the CIA for a little over a year during the Trump administration, also tweeted about the video.

“We can’t afford to risk our national security to appease some liberal, woke agenda,” Pompeo said in his tweet.

When I was Director of the CIA, we valued individuals based on their talent and skill, not their race or sexuality. I’ll never forget what one female analyst said to me: “Thank you for valuing me for my work. I want my abilities and achievements to define me, not my sexuality.” — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 4, 2021