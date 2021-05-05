You Betcha Releases Hysterical ‘Things Dads Love’ Video

You Betcha has dropped another outstanding video.

The popular entertainment company dropped “Things Dads Love” for fans Tuesday night, and there’s a great chance it’ll be the funniest thing you see all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it watch below, and prepare to be entertained.

Will these videos ever stop being funny? I think the answer to that is a very easy no. It’s not just that they’re hysterical, but they’re also scary accurate.

I mean, let’s be real for a moment. Don’t all our fathers love eating our food, watching TV standing up (I currently do this at the age of 29), being hyper-focused on the mail, wearing the same belt for years (I also do this) and connecting things that aren’t connected at all?

The eating the food party is probably the most accurate, and it applies to more than just dads. Anyone handing out the food is bound to grab some extra fries and food.

It’s just the way the world works. When I would get Culver’s growing up, my mom would also do the same.

