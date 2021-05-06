‘It’s Becoming A Minefield’: Billy Crystal On State Of Comedy

Legendary actor Billy Crystal talked about the state of comedy and admitted “it’s becoming a minefield,” calling it a “totally different world.”

“It’s becoming a minefield and I get it,” the comedian told the New York Post in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: John Cleese Says He’d ‘Like To Apologise’ For ‘Monty Python’ Sketches Making ‘Fun Of White English People’)

“I don’t like it, I understand it … I just keep doing what I’m doing and that’s all you can do right now,” he added. (RELATED: Political Correctness Is Leading To Comedy’s Slow Death)

“It’s a totally different world [now] and it doesn’t mean you have to like it,” Crystal continued, with a laugh.

The 73-year-old actor and comedian is currently directing his first film in two decades called “Here Today.” While the movie deals with aging and Alzheimer’s, Crystal said he hopes people focus on the friendship that develops between his character, Charlie Burnz and Emma Payge played by his co-star Tiffany Haddish.

“That’s something that we really need more of, the country, and that is empathy and that’s what I think is the beautiful part of this friendship,” the “City Slickers” star explained. “She gives up a chance for her career to move forward to take care of him. And I think that’s a beautiful thing.”