’They Cut Red Tape, Not Corners’: House Republican Caucus Urges Americans To Get Vaccinated

The House Republican Caucus released a video Thursday urging Americans to receive the coronavirus vaccine in order to beat the pandemic and return to normalcy.

The public service announcement, which featured several of the caucus’s physician members, was aimed at Americans who remain hesitant to receive the vaccine and was released as daily vaccination rates have slowed nationwide.

“Each available vaccine is safe and effective,” said Florida Rep. Neil Dunn.

“Each vaccine was tested on tens of thousands of people,” Pennsylvania Rep. John Joyce added.

“To get these vaccines to Americans as quickly as possible, they cut red tape, not corners,” said Maryland Rep. Andy Harris. (RELATED: Trump Recommends Coronavirus Vaccine To Those Who Don’t Want It)

The GOP physicians featured urged American not yet vaccinated to consult with their local doctors, and said that vaccinations were the key to “getting back to things that are important to us.”

“The one thing we can all agree on,” said Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger, “America needs to get back to being America again.”

The Republican Doctors Caucus released a similar video last Tuesday urging hesitant Americans to get vaccinated, with GOP representatives and senators describing the shot as an “opportunity to receive peace of mind, and to live as free as before.” (RELATED: Every American 16-And-Older Who Wants A Vaccine Can Get One)

“Operation Warp Speed brought us safe and effective vaccines, and all in record time,” Joyce said.

“The process was rigorous and transparent … and resulted in a clear path to the eradication of the pandemic,” said Harris and Pennsylvania Rep. Brian. “The FDA did not skip any steps.”

