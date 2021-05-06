Elon Musk Launches Satellites, Some People Think It’s Aliens

Elon Musk launched Space X’s 60 Starlink satellites Wednesday night, and people might have thought they were aliens.

Some Twitter users genuinely thought UFOs were flying across the sky in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. The line of tiny dots in the sky were also visible over parts of Utah and Arizona, according to FOX 13.

Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Have L.A. Thinking Alien Invasion https://t.co/mlT94vvFly — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2021

Other Twitter users had various reactions to the lights in the night sky. (RELATED: New Jersey Residents Convinced Of UFO Sighting, Really Just A Goodyear Blimp)

“[T]he lights in Phoenix tonight being Elon Musk and not aliens is very bad vibes,” musician Tessa Violet tweeted.

the lights in Phoenix tonight being Elon Musk and not aliens is very bad vibes — Tessa Violet (@TessaViolet) May 6, 2021

“If the Aliens do land.. put in a good word for us!” Wood Radio host Justin Barclay said after informing a Twitter user that the dots in the sky were indeed Musk’s satellites.

If the Aliens do land.. put in a good word for us! ???? — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) May 6, 2021

Writer Pablo Ortego shared video of the tiny dots in the sky to his Twitter account with an attempt to ask Musk if it was Starlink.

Ok I just saw this from my yard in LA and I need to know ???? Are we about to have an alien invasion or is it just @SpaceX Starlink? cc’ing @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/2RstdumIXH — Pablo Ortega (@PaulLenk) May 6, 2021

“Ok I just saw this from my yard in LA and I need to know,” Ortego tweeted. “Are we about to have an alien invasion or is it just Starlink? cc’ing @elonmusk.”

Musk’s Starlink is a satellite internet constellation that will remain in a low Earth orbit and provide internet to users around the globe.