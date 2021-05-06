Emergency Preparedness: Survival Tools You Should Always Have While Camping, Hiking, And More

There’s no such thing as being too prepared for an emergency. Whether you’re in a dire situation or simply going on your annual family camping trip, it’s essential you have the right survival tools. You never know what could happen. You could run out of fresh water, get a deep wound, or forget your tent. Then what? That’s why we’ve compiled a list of seven survival must-haves. Be sure to check them out below:

There’s nothing more important in a survival situation than potable water. LifeStraws function as a water filter for any after source in the wild. This straw removes 99.99% of harmful bacteria from water sources that otherwise may be considered undrinkable. The water filter embedded within this gadget will provide you with 792 fresh gallons of water. That’s an incredible amount of water for one, small straw to filter.

This emergency preparedness kit basically comes with everything you’d need to survive in an emergency situation. With your purchase: you’ll receive: a compass, body warmers, a complete hygiene kit, a paracord bracelet, a first aid kit, and emergency tube tent, and much more. Many survival kits come in smaller packs, not a pre-packed backpack that’s ready to use. Thta’s what makes this kit so enticing.

This product is a best seller with our Brightbulb fans. With your purchase, you’ll receive an emergency blanket, a window breaker, a 7-in-1 spork, a wire saw, a paracord bracelet, a tactical knife and pen, a fire starter, a water bottle clip, and a saber card. This kit is durable enough to be thrown into your car or stashed in your desk without any wear-and-tear. It’s an extremely smart idea to have a survival kit with many essentials all in one place.

In an emergency situation, you may not have access to fresh food. That means you’re going to have to find another, unconventional way to eat. That’s where this fishing kit comes into the equation. This kit comes with two types of microfilament fishing line, bobbers, worms, spinners, hooks, weighters, and so much more. You’ll be happy you have this handy little kit if there’s nothing else for you to eat, that’s for sure!

This is a rather unique, yet useful, survival kit. Hand-wrapped and assembled in the famously strong paracord, this survival kit contains many of the essentials you absolutely need, including: a pocket knife, bobby pins, a compass, fishing hooks, bandages, sutures, a signal mirror, and more.

This trustworthy Ferro rod provides up to 20,000 strikes. Listen to what one customer has to say about their purchase:

“This is one of the things in life that cost way more, but are worth it. If this is really needed in an emergency, it would be worth $100 or $1000, so $20+ is cheap in comparison. Worth it!”

A Life Tent could be the difference between life and death in dire situations. This tube tent reflects 90% of your body heat, so you’ll be kept warm and cozy. It is wind and water-resistant, keeping out snow, rain, sleet, and any other type of harsh weather conditions you can think of. What’s really awesome about this product is its color. If you’re stuck in a barren area with no signs of life nearby, the bright orange can potentially signal someone that you need help right away.

