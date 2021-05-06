‘I’ll Kill You Motherf*cker’: Floyd Mayweather To Jake Paul After Brawl Breaks Out

Floyd Mayweather told YouTuber Jake Paul he would “kill” him after the two got into a brawl on Thursday shortly following the face-to-face in Miami.

In several videos that surfaced on Twitter, we can see Jake approach the legendary boxer about taking him on in the ring. Jake's brother, Logan Paul, is set to fight Mayweather on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In the clip we see Jake Paul get into Mayweather's face and then snatch his hat and all kinds of mayhem ensues after that.

The YouTube star grabs the cap and takes off with Mayweather running after him. The two start to brawl and we can see what appears to be several swings and punches happening within the altercation, TMZ reported.

At the end of the fight, hear and see the boxer yelling several insults and threats at Jake.

“I’ll kill you, motherfucker,” Mayweather shouted as he was being physically held back.

At the start of the event, Floyd promised to knock out Logan calling the YouTube brothers, “two fake fighters.”

“The only thing that’s fake on this stage is Floyd’s f**king hairline,” Logan replied.

Mayweather also agreed to fight both Logan and Jake on the same night in June, the outlet noted.