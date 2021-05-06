Writing On ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 15 Will Start Soon

Writing on the new season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is expected to start very soon.

We haven’t had new episodes of the hit FXX show since season 14 ended in 2019, and nobody really seems to have any idea when season 15 will get here. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

However, the writing will start in the coming weeks. During a recent interview with NME.com, creator and star Rob McElhenney said, “We are going to start writing in three weeks season 15.”

I can’t tell you how pumped I am for “Always Sunny” to finally return. It feels like it’s been a lifetime since we had new episodes.

When “Always Sunny” is at its best, it’s hands down the best comedy on TV. The only other show that’s close is “South Park.”

Given all the chaos we’ve seen over the past 14 months with the coronavirus pandemic, riots, the election, the vaccine and more, I can’t wait to see how “Always Sunny” covers it all.

Now, writing will get underway in the coming weeks, and that means cameras will probably be rolling by late August/early September. We’re likely going to be waiting until 2022 for new episodes, but it’s one wait I can stomach. After all, it’s “Always Sunny” that we’re talking about!

I can’t wait to see what we get!