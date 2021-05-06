Jill Biden Wows In Purple Skirt Suit During Surprise Visit To Honor Teacher Of The Year

Jill Biden wowed when she stepped out wearing a purple suit during a surprise visit to honor the National Teacher of the Year in Las Vegas.

The first lady looked striking in the long-sleeve bright purple jacket and matching knee-length skirt as she presented a bouquet of flowers to the 2021 Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey in the Clark County School District.(RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

“Surprise! Congratulations @JulianaUrtubey3 on being named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year!” the first lady tweeted. She completed the look with loose hair and white button up top and lavender high heels. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

“Im so glad I got to celebrate and honor you in person,” she added. All of us at the @WhiteHouse thank you for the joy you bring to your students, their families, and to all who meet you. #NTOY21.”

CBS This Morning also posted a video of FLOTUS‘ great spring look and the reaction the teacher had when she showed up.

WATCH:

WATCH: @FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden just surprised the 2021 National Teacher of the Year @JulianaUrtubey3 in Las Vegas. #NTOY21 pic.twitter.com/FdbauSMa7k — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 6, 2021

Good morning to @JulianaUrtubey3, the National Teacher of the Year who was also surprised by @FLOTUS during a national television hit! pic.twitter.com/6KQZyxMIrG — Matt Hill (@MattHill46) May 6, 2021

