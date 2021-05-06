Josh Duggar Had More Than 200 Images Of Child Pornography On His Computer, Feds Say

A homeland security agent accused former reality star Josh Duggar of having more than 200 images of child pornography downloaded on his computer back in 2019.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner claimed that Duggar downloaded the images on May 14, 15, and 16 of 2019, during Duggar’s bail hearing Wednesday, People magazine reported.

One file that “19 Kids And Counting” star allegedly downloaded contained pornographic images of children ranging anywhere from 18 months old to 12 years old. Faulkner claimed the images were “in the top five of the worst of the worst that [he’d] ever had to examine,” according to People magazine. (RELATED: Josh Duggar’s Plea For Bail Claims He’s ‘Widely Recognizable’ As He Faces Child Pornography Charges)

Duggar’s computer allegedly had a porn addiction software program downloaded that sent reports to his wife, but the network Duggar used blocked it.

Duggar was arrested April 29 on child pornography charges. He was released on bail after his hearing concluded Wednesday and will be placed with a family close to the Duggar’s, Fox News reported. Duggar is allowed contact with his children, but only if his wife is present, according to the outlet.

Duggar previously was accused of sexually abusing underage minors, including four of his sisters, but never faced charges, according to Page Six. The reality show about the family was canceled in 2015 after the allegations were made.