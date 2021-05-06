Marcus Foligno And Nicolas Hague Get Into A Huge Fight

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno traded shots with Vegas Golden Knights defender Nicolas Hague during their Wednesday night game.

Foligno had a problem with a dirty hit thrown against his teammate, and it didn’t take long afterwards for the gloves to drop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did the gloves drop, but both men put on a show. Watch the intense bout below.

That’s hockey, folks. Unlike that moron Tom Wilson, this is the correct way to physically handle stuff in the NHL.

They squared up like men and had one hell of a fight. They didn’t go around slamming people on the ice.

Artemiy Panarin reacts to Tom Wilson, the Rangers and Caps get into a scrum, and Wilson ends up wrestling Panarin to the ice… pic.twitter.com/OvCeGkDJyF — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021

Also, you have to love the smooth transition from the commentators. They went from talking about hockey to pretty much commentating a boxing match like it was nothing.

That takes some serious talent, and I love it.

“I think that we are a team that’s stuck together all year… its good to see us keep battling.” -Marcus Foligno ???? More from Foligno, Talbot and Hartman after tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/AvNd8StoKJ — x – Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) May 6, 2021

Hockey fights seem to be all the rage these days, and you won’t see me complain. Nothing like a great punch on the ice to get the blood pumping. Keep it coming!