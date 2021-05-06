Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share New Pictures Of Archie To Celebrate His Second Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a host of new pictures Thursday of son Archie to celebrate his second birthday.

“Wishing a very happy 2nd birthday to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!” a post on the Archewell Foundation read on Instagram.

"It's magic. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Markle shared.

"I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides," Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex explained in the clip of the photos.

“Bubba, Big Brother, happy birthday to you,” the post concluded.

The post included pictures ranging from his christening to family trips.

In one picture, Archie appears walking on the beach with Markle. Another shows Harry and Archie as Markle showed off her baby bump.

Several members of the royal family sent birthday messages to Archie.

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” a message from the Royal Palace said.

“Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge post read.

“Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today,” a post from Prince Charles read, along with a three-generation snap.