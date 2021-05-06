The NHL Fines The Rangers $250,000 For Criticizing Head Of Player Safety George Parros

The NHL clown show continued Thursday.
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the Rangers have been fined $250,000 after calling for NHL head of player safety George Parros to be fired for not punishing Capitals defenseman Tom Wilson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
New York Rangers Fined $250,000. https://t.co/W70Meln7Lr pic.twitter.com/R0MvLhGQVq
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 6, 2021
Wilson slammed Artemi Panarin into the ice during a recent game, and wasn’t punished for the action. He was fined $5,000 for roughing a different player.
Artemiy Panarin reacts to Tom Wilson, the Rangers and Caps get into a scrum, and Wilson ends up wrestling Panarin to the ice… pic.twitter.com/OvCeGkDJyF
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021
Following the decision to only fine Wilson $5,000, the Rangers called for Parros to be fired and said he wasn’t fit for the role anymore.
You can read their full statement below.
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 4, 2021
The NHL appears hellbent on going out of their way to look like nothing more than a circus act. The Rangers should pay this fine with a gigantic smile on their face.
The organization did nothing wrong. One of their players was attacked on the ice, the NHL didn’t do anything and they demanded a new head of player safety.
The organization stood up for their guy.
Washington’s Tom Wilson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing NY Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich.
— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 4, 2021
I love hockey, but it’s damn near impossible to support the NHL’s current leadership. It’s an absolute joke on every level.