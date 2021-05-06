The NHL Fines The Rangers $250,000 For Criticizing Head Of Player Safety George Parros

The NHL clown show continued Thursday.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the Rangers have been fined $250,000 after calling for NHL head of player safety George Parros to be fired for not punishing Capitals defenseman Tom Wilson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wilson slammed Artemi Panarin into the ice during a recent game, and wasn’t punished for the action. He was fined $5,000 for roughing a different player.

Artemiy Panarin reacts to Tom Wilson, the Rangers and Caps get into a scrum, and Wilson ends up wrestling Panarin to the ice… pic.twitter.com/OvCeGkDJyF — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021

Following the decision to only fine Wilson $5,000, the Rangers called for Parros to be fired and said he wasn’t fit for the role anymore.

You can read their full statement below.

The NHL appears hellbent on going out of their way to look like nothing more than a circus act. The Rangers should pay this fine with a gigantic smile on their face.

The organization did nothing wrong. One of their players was attacked on the ice, the NHL didn’t do anything and they demanded a new head of player safety.

The organization stood up for their guy.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing NY Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 4, 2021

I love hockey, but it’s damn near impossible to support the NHL’s current leadership. It’s an absolute joke on every level.