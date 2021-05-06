Editorial

The NHL Fines The Rangers $250,000 For Criticizing Head Of Player Safety George Parros

May 3, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals takes a roughing penalty during the second period against Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The NHL clown show continued Thursday.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the Rangers have been fined $250,000 after calling for NHL head of player safety George Parros to be fired for not punishing Capitals defenseman Tom Wilson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wilson slammed Artemi Panarin into the ice during a recent game, and wasn’t punished for the action. He was fined $5,000 for roughing a different player.

Following the decision to only fine Wilson $5,000, the Rangers called for Parros to be fired and said he wasn’t fit for the role anymore.

You can read their full statement below.

The NHL appears hellbent on going out of their way to look like nothing more than a circus act. The Rangers should pay this fine with a gigantic smile on their face.

The organization did nothing wrong. One of their players was attacked on the ice, the NHL didn’t do anything and they demanded a new head of player safety.

The organization stood up for their guy.

I love hockey, but it’s damn near impossible to support the NHL’s current leadership. It’s an absolute joke on every level.