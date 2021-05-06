Rappers Quavo, Saweetie Reportedly Not Facing Charges For Elevator Altercation

Rappers Saweetie and Quavo will not be facing charges over an altercation that occurred in 2020, TMZ reported Thursday.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office declined to file charges, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

Police originally began investigating after seeing video footage of Quavo and Saweetie fighting over a video game console inside an elevator.

TMZ first published the video of the fight in March. The surveillance video, from 2020, shows Saweetie take a jab at Quavo before he attempts to yank a video game console box out of her arms. Quavo eventually grabs Saweetie by the arm and pulls her into the elevator. The two hit the wall and fall to the ground, but Quavo gets up while Saweetie stays down. There was no sound included in the video.

Neither Saweetie nor Quavo ever commented on the incident. The couple split over alleged infidelity.

Quavo did share a tweet seemingly aimed at Saweetie on March 19.

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that,” Quavo tweeted shortly after the break up. “You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”