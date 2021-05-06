The Rangers And Capitals Get Into Several Fights

The Rangers and Capitals got into multiple major fights during their Wednesday night game.

Heading into the game, tensions were through the roof after Capitals defenseman Tom Wilson slammed Artemi Panarin during their Monday matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Artemiy Panarin reacts to Tom Wilson, the Rangers and Caps get into a scrum, and Wilson ends up wrestling Panarin to the ice… pic.twitter.com/OvCeGkDJyF — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021

Well, the Rangers had revenge on their mind Wednesday night, and the outcome didn’t disappoint. From the moment the game started, the gloves were dropped and punches were being thrown.

Line brawl to start tonight’s game between the Rangers and Capitals at MSG pic.twitter.com/52pvvVZHwx — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 5, 2021

It didn’t just stop with the line brawl that opened the game. Tom Wilson was also confronted on site and forced to defend himself.

I always say that hockey is the one sport where it’s 100% guaranteed that your actions have consequences. If you do something stupid, you’re going to pay a price.

Well, Wilson brutally and viciously attacked Panarin, and the whole team had to pay a price Wednesday night.

The Capitals-Rangers chose violence tonight ???? pic.twitter.com/5yfENsr1Em — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2021

Things were so bad at one point, that the Capitals had a laughably full penalty box.

bench vs penalty box pic.twitter.com/uPJHQL4sZU — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) May 5, 2021

This wasn’t a rivalry anyone really asked for, but it looks like it’s here to stay. What a wild night of puck in the NHL.