Editorial

The Rangers And Capitals Get Into Several Fights

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Garnet Hathaway #21 of the Washington Capitals fights with Phillip Di Giuseppe #33 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on May 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Rangers and Capitals got into multiple major fights during their Wednesday night game.

Heading into the game, tensions were through the roof after Capitals defenseman Tom Wilson slammed Artemi Panarin during their Monday matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the Rangers had revenge on their mind Wednesday night, and the outcome didn’t disappoint. From the moment the game started, the gloves were dropped and punches were being thrown.

It didn’t just stop with the line brawl that opened the game. Tom Wilson was also confronted on site and forced to defend himself.

I always say that hockey is the one sport where it’s 100% guaranteed that your actions have consequences. If you do something stupid, you’re going to pay a price.

Well, Wilson brutally and viciously attacked Panarin, and the whole team had to pay a price Wednesday night.

Things were so bad at one point, that the Capitals had a laughably full penalty box.

This wasn’t a rivalry anyone really asked for, but it looks like it’s here to stay. What a wild night of puck in the NHL.