REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Told Free Agents That He Was Leaving The Packers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly told free agents that he was leaving the Packers.

According to Mike Garafolo, Rodgers had been telling free agents thinking about signing with the Packers that he wouldn't be around for much longer.

Just how long had Rodgers reportedly been doing this for? Garafolo said it was going on before the 2020 season even started.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: On @BobMcGinn’s “Krause” report and Aaron Rodgers’ warning #Packers prospective free agents for quite some time he wasn’t expecting to be back in Green Bay in 2021. pic.twitter.com/pXdYHffCiY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 5, 2021

It seems like fans get a new story about Aaron Rodgers with every passing hour. At this point, literally nothing would surprise me.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

We went from Rodgers reportedly turning down a huge deal to make him the highest paid QB in the league to now telling free agents he was gone.

Remember when I said we weren’t even close to the drama being over? Well, I certainly appear to have been correct with that prediction.

If Rodgers helped tip the scales in regards to free agents, then he must really want out much worse than anyone realized. Who knew drafting Jordan Love would have such massive consequences. Welcome to the NFL, folks. You can never really know what the hell is going on.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on Rodgers and the Packers. Trust me, we’re not done yet. There’s probably several more weeks of this at a minimum.