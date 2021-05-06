Editorial

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Told Free Agents That He Was Leaving The Packers

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

(Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Aaron Rodgers reportedly told free agents that he was leaving the Packers.

According to Mike Garafolo, Rodgers had been telling free agents thinking about signing with the Packers that he wouldn’t be around for much longer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how long had Rodgers reportedly been doing this for? Garafolo said it was going on before the 2020 season even started.

You can watch his full report below.

It seems like fans get a new story about Aaron Rodgers with every passing hour. At this point, literally nothing would surprise me.

We went from Rodgers reportedly turning down a huge deal to make him the highest paid QB in the league to now telling free agents he was gone.

Remember when I said we weren’t even close to the drama being over? Well, I certainly appear to have been correct with that prediction.

If Rodgers helped tip the scales in regards to free agents, then he must really want out much worse than anyone realized. Who knew drafting Jordan Love would have such massive consequences. Welcome to the NFL, folks. You can never really know what the hell is going on.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on Rodgers and the Packers. Trust me, we’re not done yet. There’s probably several more weeks of this at a minimum.