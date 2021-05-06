WATCH: 18-Wheeler Gets Ripped In Half After Train Smashes Through It

An 18-wheeler was torn in two in Texas after a train ran straight into it, according to police and video footage.

The accident occurred Wednesday in Richmond at 2nd Street and the railroad tracks, the Richmond Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook. The mega truck was attempting to cross the railroad tracks when a train plummeted through its midsection.

A train crashed into an 18-wheeler loaded with cases of bottled water stuck on the tracks in Richmond at 2nd St.

No injures were reported and the train was able to stop a 1/4th of a mile down the tracks. Traffic can cross at Collins Road. | Video from @RichPD | pic.twitter.com/bMf1keO7rs — Fort Bend Herald (@fbherald) May 5, 2021

Authorities said no one was injured. Video footage of the aftermath shows what appears to be dozens of water bottles strewn across the floor as the truck itself appears mangled.

Authorities said the the truck was filled with 19 cases of bottled water and weighed more than 44,000 pounds, according to Click2Houston.com.

The metal framing of the truck is nearly ripped off the big rig entirely, although both the front end and back end of the truck appear to be intact.