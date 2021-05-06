‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Says He Will ‘Still Stand’ For National Anthem After Speaking With Former And Current NFL Players

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson said he will “still stand” during the national anthem after his sit-down with current and former NFL players.

“I’ll still stand cause that’s what I’m going to do and just because someone — especially our guests that came in — just because they don’t doesn’t make me dislike or hate them at all. I can understand it better,” the “Duck Dynasty” star told Fox News in a piece published Wednesday.

Robertson asked the group during the chat that was posted online in late April if taking a knee was a “powerful protest” or “disrespectful to the military?” (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

“It was really eye-opening,” Robertson continued. “At what point is it appropriate to make your point? I just kind of wanted to dig into that. I would hope we could see the flag and realize even in our differences that it kind of pulls us together although, we see maybe it doesn’t.” (RELATED: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Talk About ‘Ugly Comments’ They Received About Biracial Son Willie)

“I just felt like the flag should really bring us together … that just feels a little un-American,” Willie explained during the April 26 episode where he spoke with current and former NFL players, like Arian Foster, former running back for the Houston Texans. Willie was hosting the athletes on his Facebook Watch series, “At Home with the Robertsons.”

A recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,570 people on national anthem protests found that a majority of Americans support NFL players taking a knee. The results seemed to be the same whether it was a male or female responding, with a margin of 52 percent to 37 percent of men, and 2 percent to 34 percent of women, supporting the protest.