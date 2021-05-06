‘Stranger Things’ Releases Ominous Season 4 Preview

“Stranger Things” has released the first real look at season four, and it’s incredibly dark.

The show's official Twitter account dropped a short 69-second promo for the highly-anticipated fourth season, and it might be enough to make your skin crawl.

We can see Martin Brenner, who raised Eleven with her powers, walking around some kind of lab/prison, and at the end, he asks, “Eleven, are you listening?”

Watch the ominous promo below.

Inject this right into my veins! I’ve been wondering for so long where the promo has been, and now it’s here.

Not only is it here, but our first serious look was awesome. Brenner is clearly going to play a major role in season four if we’re to trust the promo, which I think we should.

Previously, we had a promo that showed us Hopper was alive and one that announced we weren’t in Hawkins anymore.

Outside of that, we’ve been flying blind.

Now, we have another look, and it’s by far and away the darkest of them all. Now, it’s important to note that there was no release date mentioned. That means we’re still waiting to find out when season four will get here, which probably won’t happen until 2022.

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. I’m super excited!