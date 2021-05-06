T.J. Oshie Gets Emotional After Scoring A Hat Trick In His First Game Since His Father Died

Washington Capitals star T.J. Oshie was emotional Wednesday night during the team’s 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Oshie announced Tuesday that his father Tim had passed away after battling Alzheimer’s, and Wednesday night was the NHL star’s first game since his dad’s passing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad “Coach Oshie.” Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today. #RIPCoachOsh pic.twitter.com/WSAgNNtTpO — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) May 4, 2021

Oshie scored a hat trick, and was visibly emotional after the incredible accomplishment. A camera spotted him on the bench wiping away tears.

You can watch the touching moment below.

An emotional TJ Oshie on the bench after scoring a hat trick in his first game since his father’s passing pic.twitter.com/zGRfGF2YPP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 6, 2021

Damn, I’d be lying if I said this doesn’t hit me hard in the emotions. If it doesn’t hit you hard, you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

How could you not be moved by this moment? Oshie announces the death of his father, the next day he scores a hat trick and is clearly overwhelmed.

T.J. Oshie scored a hat-trick in his first game back since the death of his father ???? (via @Capitals) pic.twitter.com/ptqrErlLLu — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2021

It reminds me a ton of Brett Favre’s iconic “Monday Night Football” game following the death of his father. It almost feels like in moments like these that there’s nothing on Earth that can stop the greatness from happening.

Props to Oshie for pulling off the incredible accomplishment. You just love to see it.