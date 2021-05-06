Take Control Of Your Finances With This $25 Training Bundle

Whether you are looking to make a career change after a long time spent at home during quarantine, or even if you are just hopeful about learning some new skills, the best time is always the present. Financial skills, in particular, can benefit you individually and even have long-lasting positive effects on your business.

Right now, The Complete Corporate Finance Training Bundle is only $24.99, and it includes more than 47-hours over four courses. The courses are broken down into bite-sized videos that are easy to fit into your schedule and come back to if you want to re-watch. Not only do these videos allow you to watch them around the clock, but you can complete them at your own pace.

If you’re starting from the beginning, the courses will take you through Google Sheets and Excel so that you learn how to use them to forecast and budget. They will even make it understandable and easy to create financial models, which is a skill that will benefit you for years to come. The very first course alone will teach you how to create budgets and financial projections that will best suit your company and its individual needs.

This foundation of information will also help you better understand how to improve and enhance your company’s performance. You will even learn about ratio analysis and how to determine if you are stuck in a rut of making decisions that are solely investment, creditor, or managerial-related. Knowing this background can transform how you operate.

The courses are taught by Robert Steel, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with a 4.4/5 star instructor rating. He has been teaching since 2009 and has helped students with different backgrounds and qualifications learn the tricks and tools of the trade.

Go ahead and take control of your business’s finances with The Complete Corporate Finance Training Bundle, which is only $24.99 right now.

