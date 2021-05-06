Texas Hasn’t Won 10 Regular Season Games In More Than A Decade, But They Have Time To Promote Players’ Brands

Texas has time to promote players’ brands on social media, but not enough time to actually win a bunch of games.

The Longhorns announced Wednesday night that they’re launching a program called Leverage to help players on the team build bigger social media followings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Texas, which hasn’t won more than 10 regular season games in a year since 2009, now thinks branding is the way to save the program.

Watch the announcement video below.

This is the University of Texas. The standard of intercollegiate athletics starts here. Leverage. ???? pic.twitter.com/JMAurGyRvF — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 6, 2021

If I was a Texas fan, I’d be furious after watching that video. I’d be absolutely lit. I don’t mind helping guys build a profile, but what the hell are the Longhorns doing?

Texas hasn’t been competitive on the national level since the 2009 season, and their priorities are apparently all out of whack.

I would love to see Nick Saban’s face if somebody pitched him on the idea that social media should be a major pillar of recruiting and coaching.

He’s probably murder that individual with his stare.

It’s always hard to know when Texas hits a new low, but this is beyond embarrassing. How about a playoff appearance before we start this nonsense? It’s just pathetic.