Trey Songz Sued For Allegedly Throwing Punches At A Bartender During Cardi B Concert

Rapper Trey Songz was sued after allegedly throwing punches at a bartender during a Cardi B concert back in 2019, Page Six reported Thursday.

Songz allegedly jumped on top of the bar and proceeded to punch the bartender in the face after being told to get down, according to the outlet. The lawsuit accused Songz of striking the bartender “in the head with a closed fist.”

“After striking [the bartender], [Songz] got off the bar and looked at [the bartender] and the other bartenders blankly before continuing to watch the performance,” the lawsuit, obtained by Page Six, stated. (RELATED: REPORT: Trey Songz Arrested At Chiefs Game After Alleged Altercation With Police)

The bartender claimed he suffered physical, emotional and psychological injuries and is attempting to recover damages from the rapper, Page Six reported.

The altercation occurred at the same concert Cardi B caught heat for being late, according to Page Six. The show was apparently supposed to start at 8 p.m., but the rapper didn’t appear until 1 a.m., the outlet reported.

Trey Songz got into a physical altercation earlier in 2021 and ended up arrested, TMZ reported at the time. Songz did not face criminal charges.