Hilarious Viral Video Shows What It’d Be Like If Dads Held Press Conferences

A hilarious video of a dad holding a fake press conference has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by @ChefJags, TikTok user @dumbdadpod held a fake press conference about daily activities fathers have to do with kids, and was hysterical. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. I think there’s a high chance it’s the funniest thing you see all day.

My fellow dads out there will appreciate this. (it’s perfect) pic.twitter.com/JnQismAZJ6 — Chef (@ChefJags) May 5, 2021

It really doesn’t get much more accurate than that video. Not at all. The part about feeding the kids right before dinner and not having his keys both made me lose it.

Some videos just hit a shade too close to home, and I have a feeling a lot of people will feel that way about this one.

I also couldn’t stop laughing at the part when he’s asking about taking a timeout because things got off track early.

That’s literally almost word for word what you hear out of coaches in all different kinds of sports. Things get off the rails, you burn a quick one to reset everything.

Good luck finding a better video than this one today. I think I speak for everyone when I say that was a hell of a funny post.