REPORT: Upcoming Superman Movie To Star Black Actor In Superhero Role

A new Superman movie is reportedly in the works and will have a black director and star a black actor.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Ta-Nehisi Coates shared in a statement to Mirror UK about working on a script for Warner Bros.

“I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero,” he added.

Coates is best known for his work expanding the Marvel world of Wakanda from “Black Panther.” (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film)

There are a lot of rumors out there about what actor could be filling the role, with “Black Panther” star Michael B Jordan being among those named.

“I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation,” Jordan recently shared with the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.” (RELATED:Report: Jared Leto To Play Joker In New ‘Justice League’ Cut From Zach Snyder)

While it will be the first time a black Superman will grace the big screen, it is not the first time such a character has been introduced in the DC world.

In 2009, a Superman character named Calvin Ellis from an alternate universe was introduced in the the series Final Crisis 7.

There is also no word yet on who could be the director for the next movie that is most likely over a year a way, with Coates expected to deliver a script by mid-December, the outlet noted.